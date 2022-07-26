SHINEDOWN, FOO FIGHTERS, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, THREE DAYS GRACE Among Nominees In "Best Rock" Category For 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Nominees have been announced for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The winners will be announced on August 28 on MTV.

Nominees in the "Best Rock" category are listed below:

Foo Fighters - "Love Dies Young"

Jack White - "Taking Me Back"

Muse - "Won't Stand Down"

Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Black Summer"

Shinedown - "Planet Zero"

Three Days Grace - "So Called Life"

Cast your vote here.