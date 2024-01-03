SHINING – The Sinister Initiative To Reissue Redefining Darkness On Limited CD, Vinyl
The legendary black metal band Shining will reissue their 2012 record Redefining Darkness via The Sinister Initiative.
The label writes: “The Sinister Initiative have finally managed to give an audial upgrade as well as an equally magnificent visual touch-up to the one Shining album...
“VIII / Redefining Darkness will finally be available again in March, and only distributed by our few, yet 100% approved by ourselves, distributors on deluxe DIGIPAK, followed in May by three limited Gatefold Vinyl Editions, all including a lyric insert and an exclusive A3 poster. Preorders will begin on January 25.”
Redefining Darkness features a perfect lineup: Niklas Kvarforth on guitars, keyboards, and vocals; Peter Huss on guitars; Christian Larsson on bass; and Ludwig Witt on drums. Each of the six songs features a different guest appearance. The guests include the album’s producer, Andy La Rocque of King Diamond; Hoest of Taake; Rob Caggiano, formerly of Anthrax and Volbeat; Peter Bjärgö of Arcana; Andreas Huss, the brother of Peter; and the revered pianist, composer, and conductor Olli Ahvenlahti.
Of course, Shining is Kvarforth’s brainchild. Over the years, Kvarforth’s genius has shaped and reshaped the music world in countless ways. A fearless innovator, Kvarforth is in a league entirely of his own. Through The Sinister Initiative, Kvarforth and Tuomas Tahvanainen plan to unleash other glorious sonic nightmares upon the world in 2024. This year will be a glorious period for TSI.
Last year, TSI released Shining’s self-titled masterpiece with the help of Napalm Records, Høstsol’s Länge Leve Döden in conspiracy with Avantgarde Music, the eleventh-anniversary edition of VII / Född Förlorare, and the expanded reissue of 2012’s Lots of Girls Gonna Get Hurt.