The legendary black metal band Shining will reissue their 2012 record Redefining Darkness via The Sinister Initiative.

The label writes: “The Sinister Initiative have finally managed to give an audial upgrade as well as an equally magnificent visual touch-up to the one Shining album...

“VIII / Redefining Darkness will finally be available again in March, and only distributed by our few, yet 100% approved by ourselves, distributors on deluxe DIGIPAK, followed in May by three limited Gatefold Vinyl Editions, all including a lyric insert and an exclusive A3 poster. Preorders will begin on January 25.”

Redefining Darkness features a perfect lineup: Niklas Kvarforth on guitars, keyboards, and vocals; Peter Huss on guitars; Christian Larsson on bass; and Ludwig Witt on drums. Each of the six songs features a different guest appearance. The guests include the album’s producer, Andy La Rocque of King Diamond; Hoest of Taake; Rob Caggiano, formerly of Anthrax and Volbeat; Peter Bjärgö of Arcana; Andreas Huss, the brother of Peter; and the revered pianist, composer, and conductor Olli Ahvenlahti.

Of course, Shining is Kvarforth’s brainchild. Over the years, Kvarforth’s genius has shaped and reshaped the music world in countless ways. A fearless innovator, Kvarforth is in a league entirely of his own. Through The Sinister Initiative, Kvarforth and Tuomas Tahvanainen plan to unleash other glorious sonic nightmares upon the world in 2024. This year will be a glorious period for TSI.

Last year, TSI released Shining’s self-titled masterpiece with the help of Napalm Records, Høstsol’s Länge Leve Döden in conspiracy with Avantgarde Music, the eleventh-anniversary edition of VII / Född Förlorare, and the expanded reissue of 2012’s Lots of Girls Gonna Get Hurt.