SID WILSON's First SLIPKNOT Show Following Bonfire Explosion Was "Super Uncomfortable Physically, And Mentally Taxing"; Video

Sid Wilson's first show back with Slipknot barely a week and a half after suffering severe burns all over his body - which left him bedridden - was painful and freakin' scary… but it also kicked major ass, he tells TMZ.

Says TMZ: "As we previously reported... the DJ and keyboardist severely burned his face and arms when a burn pile blew up in a mishap at his home in Iowa... but he made it clear from the jump he was determined not to let his condition get in the way of touring with the iconic heavy metal band.

"And, that is exactly what Sid did... explaining to TMZ that his first show back was super uncomfortable physically, and mentally taxing... but thanks to his determination - and his partner Kelly Osbourne acting as his private nurse - SW was back spinning over the weekend.

"Beyond the pain and serious threat of infection... Sid tells us new skin growing on his hands is tightening his digits... and he kinda needs those to work perfectly... so there is a lot of stretching going down."

Read more at TMZ, and watch the video below:

Slipknot’s Here Comes The Pain Tour, produced by Live Nation, includes arena plays nationwide this summer, followed by global performances across arenas later this year and throughout 2025. Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture and Vended are confirmed as support on select dates.

See below for a full list of dates.

2024 dates:

September

7 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre #

8 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater #

11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #

13 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome #

14 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome #

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center #

18 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion #

21 - Des Moines, IA - Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park #

26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

October

11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Knotfest Brasil

November

8 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Calle 2

9 - Mexico City, Mexico - Parque Bicentenario

December

5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

6 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalehallen

8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

12 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

14 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

15 - Glasgow, UK - Ovo Hydro

17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

18 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

20 - London, UK - The O2

21 - London, UK - The O2

* w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture

# w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Vended

2025 dates:

June

6-8 - Nurburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring

6-8 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

12-14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - NovaRock