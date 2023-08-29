SIGNUM REGIS Announce Undivided Album; First Single “Salt Of The Earth” Streaming

The melodic power metal band Signum Regis will release their new album Undivided via Ulterium Records on November 17. The album will be available on CD, limited vinyl editions and digital.

"Salt Of The Earth", the first single from the album is an uplifting melodic power metal hymn, perfect for fans of bands like Helloween, Stratovarius, Stryper and Theocracy. The single is available on all digital platforms.

Undivided was produced, mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Kamelot, Evergrey) and the epic artwork was created by Uwe Jarling (Grave Digger, Mystic Prophecy). Guests on the album includes guitarists Jimi Cimbala (No Control) and Daniel J. Fries (Affector) and vocalist David Åkesson (Moonlight Agony, Quantice, Symphonity).

The songwriting on Undivided is strong and the songs that ended up on the album were cherry picked from many. On the album you will find fast power metal songs, epic heavy metal songs, lots of catchy melodies, neoclassical influences and uplifting lyrics. Throughout the entire album you hear the strong musicianship that Signum Regis are known for, crowned by the excellent vocal delivery by Jota Fortinho.

The album marks the return of Signum Regis to Ulterium Records, the label where the band released three successful releases from 2013-2015: Exodus, Through The Storm and Chapter IV: The Reckoning.

Tracklisting:

“Daniel’s Prophecy”

“Ministry Of Truth”

“Salt Of The Earth”

“Interpreter Of Dreams”

“Pilgrim Road”

“Servants Of The Fallen One”

“Sea Of Galilee”

“Prepare For War”

“Undivided”

“Shield My Soul”

“Salt Of The Earth”: