SILENT RAGE Frontman JESSE DAMON's Anthology Compilation Available For Pre-Order; Details Revealed

Jesse Damon, the iconic vocalist and guitarist of AOR rockers, Silent Rage, is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated compilation, Anthology. This strictly limited edition CD-only release features 12 of the best tracks from Jesse's various solo albums, plus two previously unreleased studio tracks and a special live bonus track of Jesse performing the song "Thou Shalt Not", a song he co-wrote with Gene Simmons that appears on the KISS album, Revenge. The live track was produced by the legendary Bill Metoyer (Slayer / W.A.S.P. / Sacred Reich).

Limited Edition Package Details:

- Hand-signed and individually numbered

- Limited to 100 copies

- Includes an exclusive logo guitar pick

The jewel cased CD will be released by On Fire Records and will be available exclusively at jessedamonmusic.com. Pre-orders for Anthology will begin on September 30, 2024. The numbered CDs will be shipped in numerical order and are estimated to ship in early November 2024.

Anthology is a must-have for fans of Jesse Damon and Silent Rage. With his powerful vocals, catchy melodies and guitar-driven energy, this album demonstrates Damon's incredible talent and versatility and shows why he is highly respected in the classic rock, hard rock, and melodic metal community. Anthology showcases Jesse's commitment to excellence.

Tracklist:

"Save Me"

"Pretty Girl"

"Tell Me LiLi"

"Let It Rock

"Thou Shalt Not - Live (Previously Unreleased)

"Everybody Needs Somebody

"Love Gone Wild

"Love Isn't Love

"Message To Your Heart (Previously Unreleased)

"You Got Me Rockin’

"Something to Believe In

"Garden of Eve

"All My Emotions (Previously Unreleased)

"Save the World

"Damon's Rage

Jesse Damon's musical journey began in the late 70s and early 80s, inspired by the greats of the classic/hard rock scene. He gained recognition in the mid-80s as the lead singer and guitarist of the band Silent Rage, who achieved success with their albums "Shattered Hearts" and "Don't Touch Me There." Damon's collaboration with Gene Simmons led to the hit song "Thou Shalt Not" on the KISS album "Revenge."