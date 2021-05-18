SINOPTIK Release Music Video For "The Call"; The Calling Album Available In June

Ukrainian psychedelic prog-rockers, Sinoptik, have launched the pre-order for their new album, The Calling, as well as releasing their fourth single from the record, titled "The Call".

Filmed at the "Museum of Cosmonautics dedicated to Sergei Korolev" in the city of Zhitomir, Ukraine, "The Call" clocks in at over 9 minutes, and serves as proof that Sinoptik are not just here to rock, but also have a message in their music.

Sinoptik's new album, The Calling, will be released on June 11 via OneRPM and is now available for pre-order here.

Speaking on the themes lyrically and visually in the new video, the band shares: "'The Call', as well as the album title The Calling, is dedicated to the one who calls and to the one who hears the call. To the ones who sacrificed everything for their dreams and hopes, and proved with their work and minds that there are no boundaries and that anything is possible. This song is about the trueness and belief that continues to create peace and

saving humanity."

Vocalist/guitarist Dmitriy Afanasiev also remarks about the location where the video was filmed: "It took us a long time to figure out how to maximize the conceptual depth of the song this long without involving Netflix. We decided to focus on the places nearby and truly deserve the iconic status. In this case, such a place is the 'Museum of Cosmonautics dedicated to Sergei Korolev'. Space exploration is an important part of our country's culture, and we believe that this museum was the perfect place to remind the whole world where human space exploration began. People have stopped looking into the night sky, they've stopped dreaming ... and we want to remind them that this is vital for our civilization to move forward."

Working hand in hand with The Museum of Cosmonautics, the band decided to release the video for "The Call" on International Museum Day to amplify the importance of Art and Science working together and promote cultural development in the Ukraine well as worldwide.

Lineup:

Dmitriy Afanasiev - vocals, guitar, keys

Ruslan Babayev - drums

Aleksandr Savin - bass