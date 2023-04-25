SISYPHEAN Explores The Psychology Of Self With “Through Corrosion” Single

Sisyphean have issued a new mind-bending and thought-provoking lyric video to the track “Through Corrosion”. The single is also out now on all digital platforms via Transcending Obscurity Records and includes a live version of the track “Hearts Of Mercury” which was recorded at the Mercury Booking showcase in Vilnius, Lithuania in 2021.

Following a successful 17-date European tour in 2022 with Mgła and Ulcerate in support of the release of their well-received sophomore album Colours Of Faith, Lithuanian atmospheric black metal act Sisyphean return with a track that explores the neural basis of self, the idea of using neuroscience to understand the biological processes of our perception of self-understanding. Lyrically, “Through Corrosion” also explores cognition and dissolution of self through violent, yet not always visible processes.

The band comments: “After releasing Colours Of Faith last year, we focused on gigging activities and the live presentation of the album. However, creativity is a constant effort in Sisyphean, and we have a new single: ‘Through Corrosion’ is a song that we played live in a lot of recent gigs, so some of the audience might already be familiar with it.”

Vocalist Dainius adds: “Musically, ‘Through Corrosion’ is quite straight-forward and moving, so the lyrics reflect this quality by being very physical and somatic. In the broad sense, the human condition is the main poetic topic within the band, but this time there is little space for metaphysics and abstraction.”

Sisyphean live:

May

4 – Vilnius, Lithuania – nArauti

5 – Brno, Czech Republic – Kabinet MUZ

5 – Prague, Czech Republic – Transcending Obscurity Fest

7 – Warsaw, Poland – Chmury

October

14 – Jarocin, Poland – Black Waves Fest

(Photo: Sutemose)