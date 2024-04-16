SIX BY SIX Feat. SAXON, SAGA Members Announce First Ever Live Date; "The Mission" Music Video Posted

SiX By SiX, the progressive power trio comprising Ian Crichton (Saga), Nigel Glockler (Saxon) and Robert Berry (3.2), recently announced the release of their sophomore album. Beyond Shadowland will be available via InsideOutMusic on April 26.

The band reconvened in Berry’s own Soundtek Studios in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2023 to bend, shape, hammer and caress their diverse musical talents into 11 impressive new tracks. With this album, they continue to define and build upon their unique melodic space, welding guitar-driven rock, metal and prog into a unique and powerful sonic setting.

Today the band are pleased to launch a video for the new track, "The Mission", and you can check that out below.

Robert Berry comments of the track: "'The Mission' is the closing track on Beyond Shadowland and a song that I am incredibly proud of. Propelled by Nigel’s signature drumming and featuring Ian’s extraordinary unique guitar stylings front and centre, the song is the perfect way to finish the Beyond Shadowland journey, while hinting at the music that we still have ahead of us. On our last album, the closing track 'Save The Night' proved to be our most popular song, so we’re hoping to repeat the trick with 'The Mission'!”

SiX By SiX are also extremely pleased to announce their first ever live date, with the band taking to the stage at the ProgStock festival in the United States in October 2024 alongside Saga and a number of other bands. Find more details here. Later this spring, SiX By SiX expect to announce some European dates to take place in the fall.

Beyond Shadowland will be available as a Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g Black 2LP (featuring 4 exclusive bonus tracks) & as a Digital Album. Pre-order here.

The artwork was once again created by Rob Fowler.

Tracklisting:

“Wren”

“The Arms Of A Word”

“Can’t Live Like This”

“Obiliex”

“Only You Can Decide”

“Titans”

“Outside Looking In”

“Spectre”

“Sympathise”

“One Step”

“The Mission”

Vinyl-only bonus tracks:

“Six By Six Orchestra Medley”

“The Arms Of A Word” (Instrumental)

“Honor Bridge”

“The Mission” (Instrumental)

"Obiliex" video:

“The Arms Of A Word”

(Photo - Dave Lepori)