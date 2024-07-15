SIX FEET UNDER's CHRIS BARNES On Upcoming Tour With NILE - "It's Gonna Be A Motherf#%king Ripper!"

Six Feet Under will join Nile for a US co-headlining tour this winter. The Revenge Of The Underground Tour 2025 begins January 7 in Nashville, Tennessee and runs through February 22n in Houston, Texas. Support will be provided by Psycroptic and Embryonic Autopsy. Additionally, the tour will include several Six Feet Under one-off shows scattered throughout.

Comments Six Feet Under vocalist Chris Barnes, "After more than a decade long hiatus of Six Feet Under touring the States, I'm super excited and very much looking forward to our upcoming co-headlining tour with our old friends, Nile! It's gonna be a motherfucking ripper!"

Tickets are on sale now, here. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

January

7 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

8 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

9 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar **

10 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

12 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

13 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

14 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

15 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

16 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater **

17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Underground

19 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

20 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall **

23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

24 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

25 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

27 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

29 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

31 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

February

1 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

2 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater **

4 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

6 - Las Vegas, CA - Sinwave

7 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

8 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Roseville

10 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

13 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

14 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

17 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse **

18 - Farmington, NM - Lauter Haus

20 - Dallas, TX - Haltom Theater

21 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

22 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

** Six Feet Under and Psycroptic only

Six Feet Under's fourteenth studio album, Killing For Revenge, is out now via Metal Blade Records.

A gnarly beast of a record that's not for the faint-hearted, Killing For Revenge dishes up nightmare-inducing imagery courtesy of legendary frontman Chris Barnes via the vocalist's trademark guttural vocals. Both the album title and darkly detailed red-hued album cover by artist Vince Locke are perfect containers for the brutality within.

Forged as a side project for Barnes during his final years with the band that he co-founded, Cannibal Corpse, Six Feet Under became the frontman's sole focus in 1995, coinciding with the release of their debut, Haunted. Only Barnes remains from Six Feet Under's original incarnation, but the quality has remained remarkably consistent. The current lineup of Barnes, guitarists Jack Owen (ex-Cannibal Corpse) and Ray Suhy, bassist Jeff Hughell, and drummer Marco Pitruzzella make for a devastating unit.

Killing For Revenge marks the second album that Barnes and Owen have created together since reuniting for 2020's Nightmares Of The Decomposed. Owen also produced the record. The chemistry between the five men is palpable; listening to Killing for Revenge, one could be forgiven for assuming that they hid themselves away for a couple of months and hammered it out in creative seclusion. Not the case. "We all recorded it on our own, in different parts of the country since we're all spread out," says Barnes. "I think the most important thing is to put everybody in a comfortable space so that they get a great performance. That's what you want to capture. It's really hard nowadays to afford everyone being in the studio recording like we used to back in the '90s. It can be done just as effectively this way."

Killing For Revenge, which features a guest appearance by guitarist Jason Suecof on "Neanderthal," was mixed and mastered by Chaz Najjar at Badlands Recording in Denver, Colorado.

The record is released on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

- Clear w/ Red Bloodshot (US)

- 180g Black (EU)

- Crusted Blood Marbled (EU)

- Khaki Brown Marbled (EU - Ltd. 300)

- Blood Red Splatter (EU - Ltd. 300)

- Gold "Black Dust" (EU - Ltd. 200)

Order here.

Killing For Revenge tracklisting:

"Know-Nothing Ingrate"

"Accomplice To Evil Deeds"

"Ascension"

"When The Moon Goes Down In Blood"

"Hostility Against Mankind"

"Compulsive"

"Fit Of Carnage"

"Neanderthal" (Guest Lead Guitar Solo - Jason Suecof)

"Judgement Day"

"Bestial Savagery"

"Mass Casualty Murdercide"

"Spoils Of War"

"Hair Of The Dog" (Nazareth Cover - CD + Digital Only)

"When The Moon Goes Down In Blood" lyric video:

"Ascension" lyric video:

"Know-Nothing Ingrate" lyric video:

Six Feet Under lineup:

Chris Barnes - vocals

Jack Owen - rhythm guitar

Ray Suhy - lead guitar

Jeff Hughell - bass

Marco Pitruzzella - drums

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)