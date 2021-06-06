SIXX:A.M. - New Album Coming Soon

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx has taken to social media with the following update:

"Got a lot of work done on the new book, LA Rats, a new creative endeavor I am about to embark on and seeing family. Finishing up new Sixx:A.M. with James (Michael - vocalist) and DJ (Ashba - guitarist) now and next time you see me I'll be fly fishing on the Snake river ...THIS is gonna be a great summer with so much opening up but I really look forward to the Stadium tour NEXT summer...Been a minute since I've been onstage......"

The currently untitled Sixx:A.M. album will be the band's sixth studio effort, serving as the follow-up to Prayers For The Blessed Vol. 2, which was released in 2016.

The Stadium Tour, featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, has been officially postponed until 2022.

A joint statement reads: “To all our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is getting moved to 2022. This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets. We appreciate you hanging in there and can’t wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans. It is going to be one for the history books!”

(Photo - Dustin Jack)