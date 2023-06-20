SKÁLMÖLD - Icelandic Viking Metal Giants Announce New Studio Album, Ýdalir, Available In August; "Ratatoskur" Lyric Video Streaming

After reigning in the metal scene for almost 15 years, Viking metal giants Skálmöld will unveil their sixth studio album, Ýdalir, on August 18, 2023 via Napalm Records. First single “Ratatoskur” is out now, together with an accompanying lyric video (watch below).

With their first record in five years, the Icelandic six-piece are bound to exceed all expectations – inspired by several Icelandic sagas and Norse mythology, such as the poem Grímnismál.

Carried by a breathtaking guitar solo, strident growls alternate with clean vocals, delivering the message of “Ratatoskur”. The Icelanders celebrated their 10-year anniversary in 2020 with an explosive live album, recorded during three sold-out nights at the Gamla Bíó in Reykjavík, and fans can’t wait for the band’s brand new material and energetic live shows at festival stages this summer - including their return to huge European metal festivals like Wacken and Summer Breeze.

Björgvin on “Ratatoskur”: “We proudly present to you all our sixth studio album, Ýdalir. It has been 5 years since we released our latest album and it is about time we give our fans some new music. By the end of 2019 we had already decided to give the band a little break, give ourselves time to reflect and recharge the batteries after busy and eventful first ten years of Skálmöld. And then Covid happened. So the break might have been a little longer than intended. But I can honestly say that we are back stronger than ever, full of energy and hunger to make new music and present it to our fans. And Ýdalir is proof of that. The six of us can easily say that it might be our strongest release to date, full of energy, catchy melodies and heathen epicness.

The first single we give to you, ‘Ratatoskur’, is all that. Driven forward by a catchy and folky melody. But still heavy and epic. All you would expect from a song devoted to the squirrel who runs up and down Yggdrasill, bringing messages from the eagle atop the world tree to the serpent Níðhöggur who dwells beneath one of the roots of Yggdrasill, right?

Ýdalir is an album we are super excited to present to you all and hope you like it as much as we do. It is about time we give you some new music. So enjoy! Skál!”

Starting off with soothing opener “Ýr“, gentle acoustic guitar and organs are the calm before the storm. Catapulted to a dwelling owned by the god Ullur, the unsettled “Ýdalir“ builds with its hypnotizing guitar rhythms and galloping drum sounds, building a solid ground for ominous and dark growls. Followed by chant-like song “Verðandi“, Skálmöld present an unforgettable track, with catchy guitar and oboe-driven details! While the first half of the track is dominated by the heaviest of folk and death metal elements, strong vibrations of growls subside with the sound of the ocean and fragile organ melodies. Based on Norse mythology, the sister “Skuld” makes up a trio of Norns, responsible for deciding the fate of people. Remarkable clean tenor vocals guide through the mystic mood, breaking up the heavy horizon with a fast-paced guitar solo and underlined by eerie bass lines. Closing the album, the stunning ten-minute track “Ullur” invites the listener into a colorful journey of melodic folk metal. Accompanied by roaring fire, the lyrics conform to some of the Old Norse poetic forms and create a magnificent interaction of oboe and keyboard elements, while the catchy guitar riff rises dramatically with the more eerie-like harmonies, providing a cinematic, epic ending. With Ýdalir, Skálmöld showcases a blend of both ancient and modernized cultural heritage, and connects precious sagas with thrilling black metal elements while folk metal melodies give them an enigmatic touch.

Ýdalir will be available in the following formats:

- 2-LP Gatefold Splatter White/Blue

- 1-CD Digipak with Sleeve + Shirt Bundle

- T-Shirt - Cover Artwork

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Ýr"

"Ýdalir"

"Urður"

"Ratatoskur"

"Verðandi"

"Veðurfölnir"

"Skuld"

"Níðhöggur"

"Ullur"

Lineup:

Baldur Ragnarsson – Guitar, vocals

Björgvin Sigurðsson – Lead Vocals, guitar

Gunnar Ben – Keyboard, vocals, oboe

Jón Geir Jóhannsson – Drums, vocals

Snæbjörn Ragnarsson – Bass, vocals

Þráinn Árni Baldvinsson – Lead guitar, vocals



