SKELETAL REMAINS Release New Single / Video “Void Of Despair” From Forthcoming Album Fragments Of The Ageless

American death metal act Skeletal Remains has prepared another assault with Fragments Of The Ageless, set for release on March 8th, 2024 via Century Media.

The lineup of Chris Monroy (guitars / vocals), Mike De La O (guitars), Pierce Williams (drums), and Brian Rush (bass) embody the genre, going deeper, darker, and to the edges of brutality. “Fragments Of The Ageless is a pummeling slab of pure death metal,” says the band. “A tyrannical blast-laden barrage of no-frills riffs and compositions. Everything about this album is f*cking brutal and in your face.”

As a first single, Skeletal Remains are revealing “Void Of Despair”, that is being accompanied by a gloomy video directed by Dillon Vaughn.

The band comments: “We are very proud to present our first single entitled ‘Void Of Despair’! Inspired by the true horrors of the many men lost at sea, who after depleting all of their resources and food, turned to cannibalism for survival. We gave the old stories our own twist by having the crew set on a ship lost in the eternal void of deep space. The aggression and spastic riffs swirling throughout the song perfectly express the feeling to an endless losing battle of sanity and starvation, thus succumbing to their demise. We hope you enjoy!“

In early November, Skeletal Remains will embark on an extensive North American tour supporting Suffocation and Incantation, with additional support coming from Stabbing. The band is playing a number of headlining shows before and after.

Suffocation, Incantation, Stabbing, Skeletal Remains:

November

7 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

8 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

10 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

11 - Trois-Rivières, QC - Amphithéâtre Cogeco

12 - Montreal, QC - Studio TO

13 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

14 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

15 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

16 - Madison, WI - The Annex

17 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

18 - Denver, CO - HQ

20 - Richland, WA - Ray's Golden Lion

21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

24 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

29 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

30 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

December

1 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

2 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

3 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

4 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

Skeletal Remains only:

November

2 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

3 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive

4 - St. Louis, MO - The Sinkhole

5 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends

6 - Cleveland, OH - No Class

December

5 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

6 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs

7 - Nashville, TN - The End

8 - Little Rock, AR - Rev Room

9 - Abilene, TX - The Zone

(Band photo by Allen Falcon)