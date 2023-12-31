SKID ROW Bassist RACHEL BOLAN - "It's Gonna Be An Odd World Without KISS In It"

During a new interview with Radio Forrest podcast, Skid Row co-founder / bassist Rachel Bolan reflected on the band's love of KISS and having supported the band on both of their farewell tours.

Bolan: "It's pretty crazy. The last couple shows we did with KISS over in Europe this year, I menrtiuoned that to Paul (Stanley): 'Do you know we're the only band that has played both your farewell tours?' To play in front of KISS, to be the huge KISS fans we were... that was the common ground, especially for Snake (Dave Sabo / guitar), Scotti (Hill / guitar) and myself. When we were watching them in Germany before we had to fly home, I turned to Snake and said 'This might be the last time we ever see this band' because we were going to be touring on their last run through the States. I can't even explain the gravity of that. It's gonna be an odd world without KISS in it, man."

KISS brought their End Of The Road World Tour to a close on December 2nd, playing the second of two shows - and the final show of their iconic career - at Madison Square Garden in New York. The show was livestreamed via Pay Per View, exclusively on PPV.com.

YouTube user LARS has shared the entire pro-shot livestream via YouTube. Check it out below.

The setlist, which sadly did not feature any surprises, was as follows:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"War Machine"

"Heaven's on Fire"

"I Love It Loud"

"Say Yeah"

"Cold Gin"

- guitar solo - (Tommy Thayer)

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Makin' Love" (followed by Paul / Tommy guitar duel)

"Psycho Circus"

- drum solo -

"100,000 Years"

- bass Solo -

"God of Thunder"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made for Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock and Roll All Nite"