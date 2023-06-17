SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Shares Cover Of JOURNEY Classic "Faithfully" (Video)

June 17, 2023, 46 minutes ago

Skid Row vocalist Erik Grönwall has shared a new solo cover, this time taking on the Journey classic, "Faithfully". All ijstruments were performed by Jona Tee. 

Grönwall recently checked in with the following update:

"If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me to release an album with the covers on my YouTube channel I would be able to buy all of the copies of Eriksplanations Vol. 1, but I can’t because they sold out in less than a month. ⠀

If you missed your shot at grabbing a signed vinyl, you don’t have to worry. The album is out on all digital platforms as well."

Side A ⠀
"Rainbow In The Dark" ⠀
"Headless Cross"
"Dreams"
"Hallowed Be Thy Name" ⠀

Side B⠀
"Trouble"⠀
"Love Gun" ⠀
"Chandelier" ⠀
"Separate Ways"⠀



