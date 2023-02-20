SKID ROW Gearing Up To Release Live Album In 2023

Bolan: "We recorded for a live record when we were in London (October 2022). So hopefully that'll be out at some point this year. Possibly another video off this record (The Gang's All Here); not sure. We're just kind of getting the year going. We got home in November, and Snake (Dave Sabo / guitar) had neck surgery. He had to get two discs replaced at the bottom of his neck. And it's a crazy operation; they go in through the front and move his throat over and all this shit (laughs). It's nuts. So, anyway, he needs to rehab, and that's what he's been doing. He'll be good to go by the end of February, beginning of March. And then we start; our first show, I believe, is on the 9th of March. We start rehearsals a few days before that, and then it's balls to the wall."

Skid Row, featuring new vocalist Erik Grönwall, performed at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, England on October 24th, 2022. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Slave To The Grind"

"The Threat"

"Big Guns"

"18 And Life"

"Piece Of Me"

"Livin' On A Chain Gang"

"Psycho Therapy" (Ramones)

"In A Darkened Room"

"Makin' A Mess"

"The Gang's All Here"

"Riot Act"

"Tear It Down"

"Monkey Business"

"I Remember You"

"Time Bomb"

"Youth Gone Wild"