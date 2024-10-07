SKINFLINT To Release Baloi Album This Month; "Sangoma Blood Magic" Music Video Streaming

African metallists, Skinflint, return on October 25 with their latest album, Baloi, which will be immediately supported by almost a month’s worth of live dates in the US, when the trio tours with Soulfly.

Comprised of guitarist/vocalist Giuseppe Sbrana, bassist Kebonye Nkoloso, and drummer Cosmos Modisaemang, Skinflint’s latest album is their seventh release overall (and issued via Into Records). Pre-order here.

"Baloi is the rawest and most aggressive album we have done," explains the group's long-time leader, Giuseppe Sbrana. "We recorded it in as few takes as possible. This was done intentionally as we wanted to capture the spirit of the band, in its most natural way as possible. This is who we are, without any masks, in our rawest form and without inhibitions. Baloi is glorious in its imperfection."

And it turns out that one of the album's standout tracks, "Sangoma Blood Magic", has been issued as a music video, which can be viewed below.

"Everywhere you go in Africa, you will hear of Sangomas and we chose this track as the music video, because it shows a prominent aspect of African culture and spirituality," explains Sbrana. "The song was originally composed in a non-metal way, using traditional drums and chanting. We have included this track in the album also (traditional) to show the origins, the skeleton of the song that led to the inspiration for Sangoma Blood magic. I think it's a very powerful track and is deeply rooted in African tradition. It was the best choice for the video."

And lastly, Skinflint is very much looking to hit the road once more with Soulfly.

"It's an honor to play with Soulfly," Sbrana adds. "We are excited for the tour and looking forward to our return to the US. We are going to focus on the upcoming tour and album launch for now. We plan to do more tours in support of 'Baloi' and start writing new music. As soon as an album is done, we are already writing new music. For us, we want to make metal till we die, and there is nothing that will stop us."

Baloi tracklisting:

"Ritual War"

"Serpent Men"

"Lentswe La Baratani"

"Plane Of The Condemned"

"Kishi"

"Ritual Torturer Of Fetish Ghosts"

"The Beasts Beneath The Rocks"

"Sangoma" (Traditional)

"Sangoma Blood Magic"

"Sangoma Blood Magic" video:

Skinflint/Soulfly tour dates:

October

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

21 - Wichita, KS - Wave

22 - Dallas. TX - Trees

23 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live

25 - Ft. Walton Beach, Fl - Dwntn Music Hall

26 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

November

2 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

3 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

4 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

5 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown

6 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

7 - Lubbock. TX - Jakes Sports Café

8 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

9 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater