May 2, 2021, 6 minutes ago

SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With Former GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Frontman MARK FARNER

This Thursday, May 6th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to vocalist / guitarist Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad, Ringo Starr's Allstars) on YouTube.

"Mark Farner - the legendary guitarist and vocalist, originally a founding member of Grand Funk Railroad. A real thrill for me," says Todd Kerns. "Can’t wait! Artwork, as always, by the great Scooter Magee."

Earlier this year, Mark Farner released a live DVD, From Chile With Love. The cover art and tracklisting can be seen below. Get your copy now at this location.

"Are You Ready"
"Rock N Roll Soul"
"Footstompin’ Music"
"American Band"
"Bad Time"
"Aimless Lady"
"Paranoid"
"Shinin’ On"
"Into The Sun"
"All You've Got Is Money"
"Creepin’"
"Sins A Good Man's Brother"
"Sweet Little Rock & Roller"
"Heart Breaker"
"The Loco- Motion"
"Some Kind Of Wonderful"
"TNUC"
"I’m Your Captain (Closer To Home)"
 
Bonus Tracks:

"Life Line"
"Never & Always"
"Testify"
"The Prisoner"
"The Rain Came Down"

"Rock N Roll Soul":

 



