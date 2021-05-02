SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With Former GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Frontman MARK FARNER

This Thursday, May 6th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to vocalist / guitarist Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad, Ringo Starr's Allstars) on YouTube.

"Mark Farner - the legendary guitarist and vocalist, originally a founding member of Grand Funk Railroad. A real thrill for me," says Todd Kerns. "Can’t wait! Artwork, as always, by the great Scooter Magee."

Earlier this year, Mark Farner released a live DVD, From Chile With Love. The cover art and tracklisting can be seen below. Get your copy now at this location.

"Are You Ready"

"Rock N Roll Soul"

"Footstompin’ Music"

"American Band"

"Bad Time"

"Aimless Lady"

"Paranoid"

"Shinin’ On"

"Into The Sun"

"All You've Got Is Money"

"Creepin’"

"Sins A Good Man's Brother"

"Sweet Little Rock & Roller"

"Heart Breaker"

"The Loco- Motion"

"Some Kind Of Wonderful"

"TNUC"

"I’m Your Captain (Closer To Home)"



Bonus Tracks:

"Life Line"

"Never & Always"

"Testify"

"The Prisoner"

"The Rain Came Down"

"Rock N Roll Soul":