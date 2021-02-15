SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With WARRANT / LYNCH MOB Vocalist ROBERT MASON

This Thursday, February 18th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to vocalist Robert Mason (Warrant, Lynch Mob, Ratt, Cry Of Love) on YouTube.

"Hey! Why am I Danny DeVito in this?" asks Todd. "If I’m 6’4” that makes Robert like 8 feet tall! Well, he is a giant talent! Thursday February 18th at 2pm PST on my YouTube channel Todd Dammit Kerns Talks to... Robert Mason from Warrant / Lynch Mob / Cry Of Love. One of the best dudes in the game. A stand up human and an amazing talent. Hear the stories of his career including being the secret singer backing up Ozzy on tour. Great dude. Great hang. See you then! See you there! Artwork by the ever great Scooter Magee."

Robert Mason has been singing lead vocals for Warrant since 2008, appearing on the albums Rockaholic and Louder Harder Faster.

Check out Mason on the microphone in the videos for "I Think I'll Just Stay Here And Drink" and "Louder Harder Faster":