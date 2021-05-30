SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS' Video Chat With DANKO JONES Available - "There's Nobody More Canadian Than Canadians Not Living In Canada"

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has checked in with a new update:

"Got to talk to one of my favorite people in music - Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric). Chatting with him on his YouTube show, I got a little loose and more personal than I usually do ‘cause it was just two friends talking."

Danko Jones have released an official lyric video for their new single, "Flaunt It", which can be seen below. "Flaunt It" is taken from their forthcoming album, Power Trio, due for release on August 27th.

Tracklisting:

"I Want Out"

"Good Lookin'"

"Saturday"

"Ship Of Lies"

"Raise Some Hell"

"Blue Jean Denim Jumpsuit"

"Get To You"

"Dangerous Kiss"

"Let’s Rock Together"

"Flaunt It"

"Start The Show" (feat. Phil Campbell)

"Flaunt It" lyric video:

"I Want Out":