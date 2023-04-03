SLASH, BILLY GIBBONS, PAUL RODGERS And Others Celebrate LYNYRD SKYNYRD & GARY ROSSINGTON At 2023 CMT Music Awards; Video Streaming

The CMT Music Awards celebrated southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sunday (April 2) with a jaw-dropping all-star tribute combining country music's biggest stars and the rock genre's boldest names.

Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash, and Warren Haynes performed “Simple Man” and “Sweet Home Alabama” in tribute to the band and original founding member Gary Rossington, who recently passed away. LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd joined as "The Honkettes."

Watch the performance below: