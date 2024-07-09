SLASH Featured In New Teaser For "See The Light: The JEFF HEALY Story" - "Jeff Had A Great Kind Of Oneness With The Physical Instrument, And It Was Just F@%king Mind-Blowing"; Video

The Estate of Jeff Healey is excited to share a brand new teaser for See The Light: The Jeff Healey Story, the first official feature length documentary film on the extraordinary life and legacy of the Canadian music icon. The film will look at Jeff's remarkable story through new interviews, archival footage and Jeff’s own unique voice.

"This project has been years in the making and we are currently hip-deep in a production that has taken us across the United States and Canada conducting interviews with Jeff's friends and colleagues, some tremendously talented folks and some straight up bonafide music legends. We are looking at a 2025 international release. There is still a long road and a lot of work ahead, but we wanted to share just a taste of what we've been up to with all the fans who have been waiting so patiently."

Watch the new teaser below:

Born in Toronto in 1966, Jeff Healey's childhood was shaped by the diagnosis of a rare ocular cancer, retinoblastoma... yet it never broke his stride. Through the late-’80s, ’90s and post-millennium, Jeff’s jaw-dropping guitar style and soul-drenched vocals saw him rise to multi-platinum sales, worldwide acclaim and collaborations with the likes of Stevie Ray Vaughan, B.B. King, John Mayall, Eric Clapton, The Rolling Stones, Lenny Kravitz, George Harrison, Mark Knopfler and Deep Purple’s Ian Gillan.

“Jeff was one of the most unique players of all-time,” says session ace and Toto legend Steve Lukather. “He redefined what the guitar can do and how you can play it. Pure soul and fire.”

His trailblazing guitar technique drove Jeff’s career through two thrilling decades of material, taking in rock, blues and traditional jazz. With the Jeff Healey Band, he recorded five studio albums and contributed to the soundtrack of the cult classic, Road House (a film in which Jeff was featured prominently alongside Patrick Swayze).

After the Jeff Healey Band called it a day in 2001, Jeff’s career continued to move on apace. The two time Grammy nominee and Juno award-winner was also a radio personality, a noted jazz historian and world-famous record collector (owning a collection of ’20s and ’30s jazz 78s that would ultimately top out at over 30,000 records). In addition to his countless recording sessions as a guitarist, trumpet player, singer and producer, Jeff also recorded four albums of the traditional American jazz that was so close to his heart.

He was a beacon of inspiration to people around the world. Awarded an honorary doctorate from McMaster University and inducted into the Terry Fox Hall of Fame, the guitarist represented determination and a passion to stay true to your dreams, no matter what the obstacle.

In March of 2008, only 41 years old, Jeff Healey passed away following a three-year battle with sarcoma cancer. “He was always growing as a musician,” sighs legendary guitarist Walter Trout. “He was always trying to get better and expand. I think it’s really a tragedy how he died so young. A sad thing.”

Steve Lukather added, “I will never, ever forget him and his unique genius. He will be remembered as one of the best of the best. I’m honoured to have known him as a friend and also as someone I can say I played with.”

“It’s great that his legacy is being kept alive,” says iconic slide player Sonny Landreth. “It’s important to turn the next generation on to people like Jeff. He’s right up there with the all-time greats…”

Watch the previously released first teaser below: