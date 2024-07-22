SLASH Is Mourning The Passing Of His 25 Year Old Stepdaughter

Slash has canceled four upcoming tour dates as the Guns N' Roses guitar legend mourns the death of his stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight, who passed away on July 19 at 25 years of age.

Slash shared the sad news via Instagram, writing: "Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024.

"Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.

"The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss."

On Sunday, Slash announced the cancelation of the next four shows of the S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Refunds are available at points of purchase.

Dates canceled:

July

22 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

24 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts

25 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

27 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

The tour will resume in Toronto on July 28 at Budweiser Stage.

S.E.R.P.E.N.T Blues Festival 2024 North American Dates:

July

28 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Budweiser Stage $

30 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater $

August

1 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion $

4 - New York, NY - Pier 17 $

5 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest +

7 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre +

8 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

10 - Clearwater, FL - The Sound at Coachman Park ^

11 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre +

13 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater +

14 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater +

16 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary ^^

17 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre ^^

* Warren Haynes Band, Samantha Fish, and Eric Gales

** Keb’ ‘Mo, Samantha Fish, and Jackie Venson

# Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward ,and Jackie Venson

$ Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph

^ ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

+ Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph

^^ Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph

A vibrant homage to the blues, Slash’s star-studded blues album and sixth solo album of his career overall, Orgy Of The Damned is a collection of 12 dynamic songs that revitalize the blues with a stripped-down approach. In the spirit of collaboration, on Orgy Of The Damned, Slash handpicked the album’s diverse guest vocalists, which include Gary Clark Jr., Billy F. Gibbons, Chris Stapleton, Dorothy, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers, Demi Lovato, Brian Johnson, Tash Neal, Chris Robinson, and Beth Hart. The acclaimed guitarist reteamed with producer Mike Clink and reunited with two of his bandmates from his Blues Ball outfit in the '90s, bassist Johnny Griparic and keyboardist Teddy ‘ZigZag’ Andreadis, and brought on drummer Michael Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal who round out his blues band in the studio and on the road.

For Orgy Of The Damned, everything was played live in the room, with an emphasis on improvisation which resulted in a collection of energized songs that are vital and raw. Highlights include “Oh Well” with outlaw country star Chris Stapleton’s gritty vocals on the beloved early Peter Green/Fleetwood Mac tune, and the Howlin’ Wolf-penned first single “Killing Floor” an electrifying collaboration with Brian Johnson of AC/DC on vocals, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith on harmonica. “Hoochie Coochie Man,” - written by Willie Dixon and made famous by Muddy Waters - showcases the album’s the in-the-moment nature and unrestrained energy with ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons stepping in on guitar and vocals, Gary Clark Jr. joins in for a rowdy take on Robert Johnson’s “Crossroads”, and Beth Hart stuns on the twanging and soulful rendition of T. Bone Walker’s “Stormy Monday”. Some of the songs, like Steppenwolf’s “The Pusher”, Charlie Segar’s “Key To The Highway,” and Albert King’s “Born Under A Bad Sign”, had been performed by Slash’s Blues Ball, while others, like Stevie Wonder’s “Living For The City”, were long-time favorites for Slash.

Order Orgy Of The Damned here.

Orgy Of The Damned tracklisting:

“The Pusher” feat. Chris Robinson (vocal and harmonica) Written by Wayne Hoyt Axton

“Crossroad Blues” feat. Gary Clark Jr (vocal, rhythm guitar, and solo) Written by Robert Leroy Johnson

“Hoochie Coochie Man” feat. Billy F. Gibbons (vocal, rhythm guitar, and solo) Written by Willie Dixon

“Oh Well” feat. Chris Stapleton (vocal) Written by Peter Alan Green

“Key To The Highway” feat. Dorothy (vocal) Written by Charles Segar, William Broonzy

“Awful Dream” feat. Iggy Pop (vocal) Written by Sam (Lightnin’) Hopkins, Clarence Lewis, C Morgan Robinson

“Born Under A Bad Sign” feat. Paul Rodgers (vocal) Written by William Bell and Booker T. Jones

“Papa Was A Rolling Stone” feat. Demi Lovato (vocal) Written by Barrett Strong, Jesse Norman Whitfield

“Killing Floor” feat. Brian Johnson (vocal) Written by Chester Burnett *Special guest Steven Tyler on harmonica.

“Living For The City” feat. Tash Neal (vocal) Written by Stevie Wonder *Special guest background vocals: Jenna Bell, Jessie Payo

“Stormy Monday” feat. Beth Hart (vocal) Written by T-Bone Walker

“Metal Chestnut” Written by Slash

"Papa Was A Rolling Stone" video:

"Oh Well":

"Killing Floor" video: