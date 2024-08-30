SLASH - Stepdaughter's Cause Of Death Explained By Medical Examiner

Back in July, Slash canceled four tour dates as he mourned the death of his stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight, who passed away on July 19 at 25 years of age.

The Express Tribune is now reporting that the cause of death for Lucy-Bleu Knight has been officially revealed.

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office, the 25-year-old makeup artist passed away due to hydrogen sulfide toxicity. The manner of death has been determined as suicide.

Hydrogen sulfide, a highly toxic and flammable gas, can be deadly if humans are exposed to it for prolonged periods. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that symptoms of acute exposure to this gas include nausea, headaches, confusion, memory loss, disturbed equilibrium, and convulsions, among others.

Lucy-Bleu was found unresponsive at a private residence on July 19, after law enforcement conducted a welfare check. The coroner’s office stated, “Ms. Knight was found unresponsive in a private residence on July 19 by law enforcement conducting a welfare check.

Death was pronounced at 1500 hours. An examination was performed by a deputy medical examiner on July 22. The cause of death was certified on August 29.”

Read more at The Express Tribune.

Slash shared the sad news of his stepdaughter's passing via Instagram, writing: "Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024.

"Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.

"The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss."



