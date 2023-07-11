SLASH, WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Featured On RYAN GOSLING's Barbie Song "I'm Just Ken"; Video

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, as well as Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH, Van Halen), make appearances on the Barbie soundtrack, both appearing on "I'm Just Ken", performed by Ryan Gosling's character, Ken. The song was co-written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for the film.

Speaking to Variety, Ronson described Slash as his “all-time hero”, adding: “I sent him the song and he was like, ‘This is a good song… cool, I’ll play on it.’ He kills it, he plays the solo at the end and the rhythm parts. It’s wonderful.”

Mark Ronson talks about working with Slash on the #Barbie movie soundtrack: "I sent him [Ryan Gosling's] song, and he's like, 'This is a good song...Cool, I'll play on it.'" https://t.co/bDoALKf52G pic.twitter.com/lvFrlGvi10 — Variety (@Variety) July 10, 2023

Wolfgang Van Halen shared the poster below, saying, "My buddy @iammarkronson hit me up earlier this year needing my “mammoth guitar sound” and I happily obliged. Honored for the opportunity to contribute some guitar playing throughout this hilarious/surreal/heartfelt movie.



“Barbie” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, and beginning internationally on July 19.

Check out a sample of "I"m Just Ken" in the video below: