SLAYER Announce Multi-Format Reissues Of Metal Blade Catalogue

On October 22, 5-time nominated, 2-time Grammy winners, Slayer, will release CD, cassette, and vinyl reissues of their classic records Show No Mercy (1983), Haunting The Chapel (1984), Live Undead (1984), and Hell Awaits (1985) via Metal Blade Records. See below for available versions and tracklistings; pre-order your copies here.

Formed in 1981, Slayer assaulted the world with a new hybrid of metal and punk - heavier, faster and darker than the rest - and set a new standard, defining not only a genre, but an attitude. Throughout Slayer's history, the band never faltered in unleashing their extreme and focused aural assault, and repudiating temptations, Slayer always chose to remain crushing and brutal, steadfastly refusing to cater to the mainstream.

Show No Mercy reissue versions:

- jewelcase CD

- cassette (featuring a fold-out J-card and a smokey tint cassette shell)

- 180g black vinyl

- transparent red / black split vinyl (US exclusive)

- orange marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- transparent red / black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

- orange / red melt vinyl (EU exclusive)

- red / white splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 1000 copies)

Haunting the Chapel reissue versions:

- jewelcase CD

- cassette (featuring a fold-out J-card and a smokey tint cassette shell)

- 180g black vinyl

- opaque red / black split vinyl (US exclusive)

- red / white marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- black / white splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

- red / white melt vinyl (EU exclusive)

- red / black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 1000 copies)

Live Undead reissue versions:

- jewelcase CD

- cassette (featuring a fold-out J-card and a smokey tint cassette shell)

- 180g black vinyl

- midnight blue / black split vinyl (US exclusive)

- grey / black marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- clear / blood red splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

- blue / white / black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive)

- blue / black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 1000 copies)

Hell Awaits reissue versions:

- jewelcase CD

- cassette (featuring a fold-out J-card and a smokey tint cassette shell)

- 180g black vinyl

- transparent orange / black split vinyl (US exclusive)

- red marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- transparent orange / black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

- orange / red splatter vinyl (EU exclusive)

- red / yellow / black circle splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 1000 copies)

Show No Mercy tracklisting:

"Evil Has No Boundaries"

"The Antichrist"

"Die By The Sword"

"Fight Till Death"

"Metal Storm / Face The Slayer"

"Black Magic"

"Tormentor"

"The Final Command"

"Crionics"

"Show No Mercy"

Haunting The Chapel tracklisting:

"Chemical Warfare"

"Captor Of Sin"

"Haunting The Chapel"

"Aggressive Perfector"

Live Undead tracklisting:

"Black Magic"

"Die By The Sword"

"Captor Of Sin"

"The Antichrist"

"Evil Has No Boundaries"

"Show No Mercy"

"Aggressive Perfector"

Hell Awaits tracklisting:

"Hell Awaits"

"Kill Again"

"At Dawn They Sleep"

"Praise Of Death"

"Necrophiliac"

"Crypts Of Eternity"

"Hardening Of The Arteries"