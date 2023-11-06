SLAYER Guitarist KERRY KING Teases Debut Of New Project "Coming In 2024"

Slayer guitarist, Kerry King, is teasing the debut of his new project. King's Facebook page, as well as Slayer's publicist, Heidi Ellen Robinson-Fitzgerald, shared the image below, a photo of the chain he wore on stage, along with the message captioned "Coming In 2024...".

Fans will recall that King removed his chain and dropped it on the stage at the end of Slayer's final show in 2019. Speaking to Dean Guitars (see video below), Kerry revealed: "One of the reasons I did the chain drop at the last show was so everybody in the building could hear it. And it wasn't something I planned. We were doing the last run, and I said, 'I wanna do this on the last Forum show so people take it more seriously.' Like, 'King took off his chains. He left them on the stage. What the fuck, man?' So people hopefully got that. This isn't one of those, 'We're gonna be back next year and do it again.' The chains took me through Slayer. I took them off, dropped them on stage, and I walked off, and that's the end of Slayer for me."

Stay tuned for updates.

