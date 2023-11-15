SLAYER - Metal Blade Records To Release Two Different Versions Of Show No Mercy On Vinyl In Celebration Of Album's 40th Anniversary

Formed in 1981, Slayer assaulted the world with a new hybrid of metal and punk - heavier, faster and darker than the rest - and set a new standard, defining not only a genre, but an attitude. Throughout Slayer's history, the band never faltered in unleashing their extreme and focused aural assault, and repudiating temptations, Slayer always chose to remain crushing and brutal, steadfastly refusing to cater to the mainstream.

Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, Show No Mercy is the debut studio album by American thrash metal masters, Slayer. The album was initially released on December 3, 1983, by Metal Blade Records, who, in honor of Show No Mercy's 40th anniversary, will be unleashing two unique pieces of vinyl for fans: A limited edition "Blood" filled liquid vinyl - limited to 250 worldwide, and the Show No Mercy (40th Anniversary Edition) vinyl set that includes a Gold Black Dust LP mastered for vinyl from the original master tapes by Patrick W. Engel at Temple Of Disharmony, a slipmat, poster, show flyers, signing card, and an LP booklet featuring the story of Show No Mercy, written by J. Bennett.

Out February 16, you can pre-order your copy here

Show No Mercy (40th Anniversary Edition):

• Slipcase with gold hot-foil embossing

• Gold Black Dust LP mastered for vinyl from the original master tapes by Patrick W. Engel at Temple Of Disharmony in May 2023

• 12" LP booklet

• Slipmat

• Poster

• Show flyers

• Signing card

Show No Mercy "Blood" Filled Liquid Vinyl:

• Blood filled liquid vinyl mastered for vinyl from the original master tapes by Patrick W. Engel at Temple Of Disharmony in May 2023

• Limited to 250 copies worldwide!

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Evil Has No Boundaries"

"The Antichrist"

"Die by the Sword"

"Fight Till Death"

"Metal Storm / Face the Slayer"

Side B

"Black Magic"

"Tormentor"

"The Final Command"

"Crionics"

"Show No Mercy"

Album lineup:

Tom Araya: vocals, bass

Kerry King: guitars

Jeff Hanneman: guitars

Dave Lomabardo: drums