SLIPKNOT Launch Mystery Website Featuring "Death March" Video Clip

In the wake of announcing they have parted ways with keyboardist Craig Jones earlier this week, Slipknot have shared a short and creepy reel via social media that ends with the website address, youcantkillme.com. The site features an email sign-up prompt and a 2:44 video clip directed by percussionist M. Shawn Crahan, dubbed "Death March".

Both clips can be viewed below.

Slipknot's statement regarding Jones' departure has since been deleted. It read: "To our fans, Slipknot is announcing that we have parted ways with Craig Jones. We wish Jones all the best for the future."

Jones was known as 133 in Slipknot and wore a black mask with spikes. He joined the band in 1996, after the recording of their demo Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.

Slipknot launched their European tour in Austria on June 7th, minus percussionist Clown, who revealed he'll be missing some shows while he cares for his wife.

Clown took to social media to share the following message:

"Hello to all of our fans, it’s the clown. I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can. We’ve been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support. See all of you very soon. Thank you."

Slipknot's European dates:

June

10 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield

11 - Donnington, UK - Download

13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

14 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhall

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest Open Air

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

21 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

23 - Hockenheim, Germany - Download

24 - Munich, Germany - Königsplatz

25 - Bologna, Italy - Knotfest

27 - Nîmes, France - Arena of Nîmes

29 - Lisbon, Portugal - Evil Live

30 - Viveird, Spain - Resurrection Fest

Find Slipknot's complete tour itinerary here.