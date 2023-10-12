SLIPKNOT Premier "Hive Mind" Music Video

Slipknot have released a video for "Hive Mind", a track from the band's 2022 album, The End, So Far. Watch below:

Produced By Slipknot and Joe Barresi, The End, So Far is available to order at slipknot1.com. The End, So Far includes the band’s 2021 surprise single “The Chapeltown Rag” and follows their widely celebrated 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind, which marked Slipknot’s third consecutive #1 on the Billboard 200. The release made a massive global impact with #1 debuts in the Official Album Charts of twelve countries around the world, including the UK, Australia, Canada and Mexico, with Top 5 debuts in an additional twelve countries including Germany, France and Sweden.

Tracklisting:

“Adderall”

“The Dying Song (Time To Sing)”

“The Chapeltown Rag”

“Yen”

“Hive Mind”

“Warranty”

“Medicine For The Dead”

“Acidic”

“Heirloom”

“H377”

“De Sade”

“Finale”

“Adderall”:

“The Dying Song (Time To Sing)” video:

“The Chapeltown Rag” visualizer:

“Yen” video

Debuting at this weekend’s Palefest in Chillicothe, OH: three of Jay Weinberg’s “The End, So Far” masks - made from his original mask mold - have been tattooed by renowned tattoo artist Paul Booth.

These one-of-a-kind macabre variants of Jay’s mask will be on display throughout his in-person signing at Palefest at the Elks Lodge in Chillicothe, OH this Friday, October 13. Attendants can see these unique pieces in the flesh - alongside Jay’s personal collection of stage-worn Slipknot masks and coveralls.

Visit ebay.com to place your bid to own one of these collaborative masks, signed by both Jay Weinberg and Paul Booth. Shipping worldwide; auction net proceeds to benefit MusicCares.

“Paul’s artwork & tattooing speaks for itself, and his presence within our community of music, art, and creativity is that of a true icon. It’s an honor to collaborate together with The House of Masks to bring these tattooed masks to life.” - Jay Weinberg

“I had a lot of fun working on this project. Tattooing silicone has its challenges, but the end results really made it worth it! I look forward to seeing them in action.” - Paul Booth

“Working with a hero is one thing, but working with two heroes, on a single project that combines so many of your passions is a completely different level. I’m honored to have been a part of these two worlds colliding, Paul being my favorite tattooer for the entirety of my life, and Jay being my favorite drummer, seeing these two mediums clash just feels right, and the outcome speaks for itself!” - AJ Good, The House of Masks

For details and tickets, visit Palefest.net.