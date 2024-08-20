SLIPKNOT Share Recap Of Sold Out NYC Show; Video

Slipknot have released the new video below, recapping the band's sold out show at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden on August 12.

Slipknot’s Here Comes The Pain Tour, produced by Live Nation, includes arena plays nationwide this summer, followed by global performances across arenas later this year and throughout 2025. Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture and Vended are confirmed as support on select dates.

Tickets are on sale now. See below for a full list of dates.

2024 dates:

September

1 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

7 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre #

8 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater #

11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #

13 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome #

14 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome #

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center #

18 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion #

21 - Des Moines, IA - Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park #

26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

October

11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Knotfest Brasil

November

8 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Calle 2

9 - Mexico City, Mexico - Parque Bicentenario

December

5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

6 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalehallen

8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

12 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

14 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

15 - Glasgow, UK - Ovo Hydro

17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

18 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

20 - London, UK - The O2

21 - London, UK - The O2

* w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture

# w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Vended

2025 dates:

June

6-8 - Nurburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring

6-8 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

12-14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - NovaRock