SLIPKNOT Share Recap Of Sold Out NYC Show; Video
August 20, 2024, 12 minutes ago
Slipknot have released the new video below, recapping the band's sold out show at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden on August 12.
Slipknot’s Here Comes The Pain Tour, produced by Live Nation, includes arena plays nationwide this summer, followed by global performances across arenas later this year and throughout 2025. Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture and Vended are confirmed as support on select dates.
Tickets are on sale now. See below for a full list of dates.
2024 dates:
September
1 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
7 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre #
8 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater #
11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #
13 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome #
14 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome #
15 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #
17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center #
18 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion #
21 - Des Moines, IA - Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park #
26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
October
11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Knotfest Brasil
November
8 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Calle 2
9 - Mexico City, Mexico - Parque Bicentenario
December
5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
6 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalehallen
8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
9 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena
11 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
12 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
14 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
15 - Glasgow, UK - Ovo Hydro
17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
18 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
20 - London, UK - The O2
21 - London, UK - The O2
* w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture
# w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Vended
2025 dates:
June
6-8 - Nurburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring
6-8 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
12-14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - NovaRock