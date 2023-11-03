Slovenia's HELLCATS Release "Black Thunder" Single And Music Video

Hellcats, the all female heavy metal pioneers from Slovenia, present a video for the new single, "Black Thunder". The second single from the band's upcoming album, Black Thunder, was released on October 13, and was presented live for the first time at London's iconic 100 Club on Oxford Street, on October 28. Hellcats shared the stage with Blondie drummer Clem Burke and packed the club which witnessed a great rock venue.

The song was written by sisters Sasha Zagorc (bass) and Sonja Zagorc (drums) and was recorded with the producer Dejan Radicevic, a well-known and recognized Slovenian producer, who said: “It was a pleasure to work with Hellcats. The girls are real rockers from head to toe, which you can also hear. Metal sound suits them perfectly and with the new members came new talent and this can surprise you in the future! “

Together with the new composition, they are presenting a video which was directed by Perica Rai.

Download the single here, and watch the video below:

Hellcats were one of the first all-female metal bands in Europe and they are still the only all-female band in Slovenia. They released an EP (Hellcats) in 2010 and two full-length albums in 2013 (Divja Pot) and 2014 (Warrior Princess). The band has a new power, Sara Simeunovic on vocals and Mia Marinic on guitar, and by the words of listeners from the last English tour, where they performed on eminent stages such as the O2 Academy in Islington, they are the strongest line-up until now. Until now Hellcats toured Germany, Italy, Austria, Russia, and Croatia. Right after the England tour, they have been invited to Finland.

They are active, ready to express their energy on stage, and show people that they are unstoppable with their work. As they say in Black Thunder – Never give up!

(Photo - Perica Pai)