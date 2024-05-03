SNIFF 'N' THE TEARS Frontman PAUL ROBERTS Discusses 1979 Classic "Driver's Seat" With PROFESSOR OF ROCK; Video

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, along with the following intro...

"Coming up, an interview with Paul Roberts of Sniff 'N' The Tears about one of my favorite songs of 1979, 'Driver’s Seat'. Technically the band is a one-hit wonder and what a story behind this one. First of all, 'Driver’s Seat' sat on the shelf for years… because the label was changing distributors. And then a worker’s strike at the record plant might’ve kept it from being a #1 hit because the factory couldn’t print the record, so fans couldn’t buy it. And then, when it did become a hit, the band immediately broke up… but then a decade later the song finally hit #1 when it was used in an insurance commercial. The long and winding story of the classic 'Driver’s Seat' is next on Professor Of Rock."