SODOM, DORO, BRAINSTORM Among First Acts Confirmed For Full Metal Holiday: Destination Mallorca 2023

A first list of bands has been confirmed for this year’s edition of Full Metal Holiday, the perfect combination of festival and vacation.

Rocking under the Mallorcean sun will be: Saltatio Mortis, who’s brand of medieval rock took them to number one in Germany, The Answer, hard rockers from Northern Ireland, German power metal veterans Brainstorm, thrash metal legends Sodom, and Doro, the Metal Queen herself, who needs no further introduction. More bands will follow as well as many side activities like Metal Yoga.

Full Metal Holiday: Destination Mallorca 2023 will be taking place from October 9 - 16, at the beautiful Iberostar Club Cala Barca on the balearic island of Mallorca. Fans can look forward to a seven-day all-inclusive experience - probably the hardest rocking vacation ever for 1.400 headbangers, who can party or relax right alongside their favorite bands, because there is no backstage area. Every guest is a VIP!

Full Metal Holiday brings together music and vacation wonderfully. That means metal horns in the pool, but also chilling at the water with your feet in the sand. There will be riffs, there will be relaxation, all at this scenic, spacious resort with direct access to beach.

That’s why more and more metal families with children have discovered Full Metal Holiday as their holiday destination. All day long the kids can let loose at multiple pools (one even has a pirate ship), there’s a playground, a ball pit and ice cream everywhere, with plenty of space away from the stage where the loud music happens, and enough peace and quiet at night to get the little ones some sleep. The new generation of Metalheads is more than welcome!

"Full Metal Holiday is something special“, comments Holger Hübner, one of the organizers. „Where else can fans celebrate their favorite music, but chill out and enjoy sun, scenery and good food at the same time? We are looking forward to another great party with our beloved Metalheads at the beautiful Iberostar Cala Barca and thank them for the success of last year’s edition.“

The early-bird-price for the ultimate all-inclusive package with flight and transfer from the airport to the hotel is €1,649 (per person sharing a double room). The package price including flights from Berlin, Zurich, Hamburg and Hanover airports is €1,699 (per person sharing a double room).

Those who do not start from Germany, Austria or Switzerland can take part without flight and transfer for €1,349 (per person occupying a double room).

Tickets and more info here.