SODOM Live At Summer Breeze 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

On August 17, German thrash legends, Sodom, performed at Summer Breeze 2024 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. ARTE Concert has uploaded professionally-filmed video of the band's full set, which can be viewed below.

Sodom's setlist (as per Setlist.fm):

"Procession To Golgatha"

"S.O.D.O.M."

"Jabba The Hut"

"The Crippler"

"City Of God"

"The Saw Is The Law"

"Outbreak Of Evil"

"Agent Orange"

"Wachturm"

"Get What You Deserve"

"Remember The Fallen"

"Ausgebombt"

"Bombenhagel"