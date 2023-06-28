SOiL Announce Restoration Album, A New Set Of Studio Recordings Of The Band's Biggest Hits

After three decades spent blowing speakers and minds alike, Midwest metal magnates, SOiL, celebrate their long list of compositional accomplishments with Restoration, a brand-new set of studio recordings of the band’s biggest hits throughout their prolific history.

Restoration highlights the band's best musical moments, including smash hit singles "Halo" and "Breaking Down", from their 2001 award-winning album, Scars.

A standout addition to this compilation is the song, “The Lesser Man,” which originally appeared on 2009’s Picture Perfect with SOiL’s second vocalist, AJ Cavalier. The song ended up blowing up to become a top 20 radio hit on both mainstream and active rock.

Restoration’s re-recording of the song features original SOiL vocalist, Ryan McCombs, breathing new life into the chart-topping anthem. “Ryan’s vocals add a new twist and direction to the song. It truly gives it a breath of fresh air,” declares SOiL bassist, Tim King.

Stream/download the single here.

Restoration comes just in time to celebrate the sounds of summer with SOiL’s upcoming live performances this August:

August

17 - District - Rockford, IL

18 - Epic Event Center - Green Bay, WI

19 - Northwoods Rock Rally - Glen Flora, WI

Pre-order the CD/vinyl/cassette via the links below:

- CD

- Vinyl

- Cassette

Pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Breaking Me Down"

"Way Gone"

"Redefine"

"Halo"

"The Lesser Man"

"Wide Open"

"Unreal"

"Pride"

"Shine On"

"The One"

"Deny Me"