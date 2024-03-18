SÓLSTAFIR Sign With Century Media Records; Band Announces European Tour Dates

Legendary Icelanders, Sólstafir, are turning to a new chapter by signing with Century Media Records, who are nothing short of thrilled to welcome their creative force that doesn’t shy away from blending metal, shoegaze, post rock and atmospheric black metal with unique emotional power.

Aðalbjörn Tryggvason (guitar, vocals) comments: “We have been fans for a long time. I have bought half of my death metal collection from them in the 90s. We started our career on a German label and now we are back with one – and we are looking forward to many years to come!”

Sólstafir are currently wrapping up working on a new album that will be out later this year. Come November they will embark on the Nordic Descent Tour 2024 that features a very special lineup.

Sólstafir are no strangers to the music world with their 20+ years of performing across the Globe as they consistently amaze audiences with their hearts on their sleeves from the first note. With a full catalog of truly exceptional timeless hits to perform, as well as some much-anticipated new music, the atmospheric Icelandic rock n’roll sound that is uniquely Sólstafir always delivers to those who bear witness to their epic sets that take you on a journey through the ice and snow, fire and lava and breathtaking soundscapes of their homeland.

Special guests on this tour, are none other than Finland’s own Oranssi Pazuzu, to support their forthcoming album to be released on Nuclear Blast Records, also later this year.

From November 13 - November 24, Hamferð from the Faroe Islands will open the evening with their haunting tales of doom that take the listener on a rollercoaster of emotions. This will be their first tour in support of their latest gem, “Men Guðs hond er sterk”, out March 22 on Metal Blade Records.

From November 26 - December 9, Season of Mist Records artists, Helga, will take over as support. Originally hailing from Dalarna, Sweden Helga's sound conjures visions of forests and nature in a magical blend of heaviness with a subtle dash of prog while combining both the Swedish and English language to the text.

The unique part of this package is that each of these bands sing in their native languages which offers a chance to truly immerse oneself into the music and the performance.

Sólstafir comments on the tour: “We are coming back with long shows, new songs, and old pearls. Ever since we played with Oranssi Pazuzu in Transylvania back in 2012 we have been fans of them, so we are very happy to be taking them on the road with us. Joining us as well, are our friends in Hamferð who we played with in their home country back in 2013. Hamferð will, and the other half will be our newest friends in Helga.

Dates:

November

13 - Groningen, Netherlands - Oosterpoort

14 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

15 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgieterij

16 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

17 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum

19 - Lille, France - Splendid

20 - Brighton, UK Concorde 2

21 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

22 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium

23 - Glasgow, UK - Queen Margaret Union

24 - London, UK - Electric Brixon

26 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

27 - Rennes, France - Antipode

28 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

29 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

30 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon

December

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

3 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz

4 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

5 - München, Germany - Technikum

6 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

7 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

8 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchental

9 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

Sólstafir lineup (left to right in photo at top):

Aðalbjörn Tryggvason: Guitar, vocals

Svavar Austmann: Bass

Hallgrímur Jón Hallgrímsson: Drums, backing vocals

Sæþór Maríus Sæþórsson: Guitar

(Photo - Katie Metcalfe)