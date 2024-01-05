Songwriter DESMOND CHILD Featured In Career-Spanning Interview With Drum Legend KENNY ARONOFF (Video)

In the latest episode of The Kenny Aronoff Sessions, drum legend Kenny Aronoff is joined by Child. Together, they unveil the remarkable career of this legendary musician who has etched his name in the annals of music history by producing, writing, or co-writing some of the most iconic rock and pop songs ever recorded. With credits including such artists as KISS, Bon Jovi, Cher, and many, many more, Desmond's Grammy-winning production skills and his prestigious membership in the Songwriters Hall of Fame highlight his extraordinary contributions to the world of music.

During this engaging episode, listeners are transported on a mesmerizing journey through the multifaceted world of music. Desmond Child generously shares the captivating stories behind legendary songs like "Livin' On A Prayer" and "Livin' La Vida Loca" providing a rare glimpse into the creative process that brought these timeless classics to life. The episode explores both the triumphs and the challenges faced in the music industry, all while shedding light on the passion that fuels artists and producers to create music that ultimately resonates with millions. Whether one is a dedicated music enthusiast, an aspiring songwriter, or merely curious about the enigmatic world behind chart-topping hits, this episode is another absolute must-listen.

Child released his first memoir, Livin’ On a Prayer: Big Songs Big Life, back in September in North America via Radius Book Group. The memoir, which includes a foreword by KISS singer/guitarist Paul Stanley, was released in the UK on November 2, published by Radius.

Book description: Desmond Child is the ultimate hitmaker, contributing to some of the biggest smash global hits that helped ignite the success of music icons KISS, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Ricky Martin, Katy Perry, and countless others. In Livin’ On A Prayer, he reveals how he climbed his way to the top and beyond amid extraordinary circumstances and shares his very personal and unbelievable journey that shaped him into an artist of international renown.

For over half a century, Desmond Child has collaborated with the world’s most celebrated artists creating timeless hits, such as Bon Jovi’s “Livin' On A Prayer” and “You Give Love A Bad Name” as well as Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and “The Cup Of Life” amongst his vast catalog. But in Livin’ On A Prayer, Desmond himself takes center stage to share his transformational story from misfit outsider to cultural pacesetter.

In collaboration with legendary music biographer David Ritz, Child recounts his unconventional upbringing as his colorful family fled Cuba in the 1960s and fell into poverty. He details his shocking discovery at age 18 that the man he called “dad” was not his biological father after all, and he courageously bares his soul about navigating the trials of being a Latino gay man in the macho world of rock and roll. His is a story of willing himself to succeed and overcome impossible odds to establish himself as one of the most influential composers and lyricists of all time.