SONIC DESOLUTION Feat. Members Of KAIPA, KEE MARCELLO, OUT OF THIS WORLD, ARCTIC RAIN, DWEEZIL ZAPPA Reveal Explorer Album Details

Swedish melodic progressive rock band, Sonic Desolution, featuring members Of Kaipa, Kee Marcello, Out Of This World, Arctic Rain, have announced the release of their debut album, Explorer on April 30 via GMR Music. Explorer is for fans of classic prog like Flower Kings, Kaipa and Genesis.

Written by Peter Lazar, Daniel Gustafsson and Ken Sandin, produced by Sonic Desolution, with final mixes and mastering by Andy La Rocque (King Diamond). Explorer is a melodic progressive thematic artrock album, by new Swedish constellation Sonic Desolution.

Reflecting on the different phases and insights of life, in eight 'chapters', there's a bit of classic prog, symph, pomp... even pop. Three main vocalists cover the wide range of dynamics of each song.

There are the hoarse soulful vocals of Jan Johansen, one of the most well known solo artists in Sweden since decades, in balance with the female vocals of Annica Svensson for the more subtle parts and occasional heavy rock vocals by Mads Clausen (ex Biscaya, Timecode Alpha) for the most intense parts.

The complex, yet melodic, music is performed by great renowned players: drummer Morgan Ågren (Devin Townsend, Dweezil Zappa, Kaipa), bass player Ken Sandin (Kee Marcello, Uli Jon Roth, Vinnie Moore); guitar player Magnus Berglund (Arctic Rain), Peter Lazar (Timecode Alpha), plus a few guesting session performers.

Tracklisting:

"Explorer"

"The Waltz"

"Eye To Eye"

"Midlife Insight"

"Fair Warning"

"New Beginning"

"Tranquilandia"

"21g"

Sonic Desolution is:

Jan Johansen - Vocals

Annica Svensson - Vocals

Mads Clausen - Vocals (ex Biscaya, Timecode Alpha)

Morgan Ågren - Drums (Devin Townsend, Dweezil Zappa, Kaipa)

Ken Sandin - Bass (Out Of This World, Kee Marcello, Uli Jon Roth, Vinnie Moore)

Magnus Berglund - Guitars (Arctic Rain)

Peter Lazar - Guitars (Timecode Alpha)