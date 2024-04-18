SOPHIE LLOYD Performs Shred Version Of JIMI HENDRIX Classic "All Along The Watchtower"; Video

British guitar sensation, Sophie Lloyd, has shared the new video below, performing the Jimi Hendrix classic, "All Along The Watchtower".

Says Sophie: "Jimi Hendrix has always been one of my favourite guitarists! I hope you enjoy this shred version!"

Released in November last year, Sophie’s first full length album, Imposter Syndrome, sees the guitar virtuoso teaming up with some of rock’s biggest names and her own personal heroes to create a stunning collection of work spanning a variety of genres from the rock and metal world. Released totally independently via her own Autumn Records, the album debuted at #3 in the Rock charts and #11 in the Indie charts, and received rave reviews in the press.

Tracklisting:

"Do Or Die" (feat. Nathan James)

"Pressure" (feat. Brandon Saller)

"Imposter Syndrome" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Let It Hurt" (feat. Chris Robertson)

"Runaway" (feat. Michael Starr)

"Fall Of Man" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"Lost" (feat. Cole Rolland)

"Hanging On" (feat. Lauren Babic)

"Avalanche" (feat. Trevor McNevan)

"Won't You Come" (feat. Marisa Rodriguez)

"Judge And Jury" (feat. Tyler Connolly)

