SOUL GRINDER Releases Live In Wuppertal Concert Video

North German extreme death metal band, Soul Grinder, is back with their latest offering - Live in Wuppertal. This 30-minute concert video features a setlist of seven songs from the band's last three releases, including Anthems From The Abyss, their latest album which was released on November 11, 2022. The video was recorded on December 26, 2022 with several cameras at the Wuppertal Underground, and was produced by Steffen Hustert. Maté Balogh, who was also responsible for the sound and audio production on the album, lends his expertise to this production as well.

Setlist:

"Supreme Enemy"

"Soul's Mirror"

"Spirit's Asylum"

"The Sun And The Serpent"

"Night's Bane"

"Mercyful Fate"

"Infernal Suffering"