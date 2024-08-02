SOUND STORM Announces New Single / Video “At The End Of Time”

Rockshots Records and Sound Storm are joining forces together again announcing the release of the brand new single called "At The End Of Time" off their new upcoming album The Void Beyond to be released in next months to come.

The track dives deep into the fragility of human existence and the urgent need for redemption in the face of impending doom. Featuring a blend of modern metal with progressive and speed metal influences, "At The End Of Time" showcases double lead vocals, haunting melodies, and intense rhythms that will captivate and resonate with listeners. Experience the relentless energy and thought-provoking lyrics that define Sound Storm’s unique sound.

After 6 years of silence, new music from Sound Storm is finally on its way, a lot has changed over the years but one thing remains the same: their passion for creating powerful and emotional music. They’ve poured their hearts into the new stuff, and they’re hopeful it will resonate with both loyal fans and those discovering them for the first time.

Sound Storm lineup:

Andrea Racco: Clean and harsh vocals

Elena Crolle: Clean Vocals, Keyboards and Piano

Valerio Sbriglione: Lead and Rhythm Guitars

Rocco Mirarchi: Rhythm Guitars

Massimiliano Flak: Bass

Mattia Rubino: Drums