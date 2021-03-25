SOUNDGARDEN - Federal Judge Recommends Two Of VICKY CORNELL's Six Claims Be Tossed; No Evidence That Band Is Withholding Royalties

Billboard is reporting that a federal judge in Washington state is recommending the court toss out two of Vicky Cornell’s six claims against the remaining members of Soundgarden, her late husband Chris Cornell’s band.

U.S. District Judge Michelle Peterson said in report filed Friday that there wasn’t evidence that the band was improperly withholding “hundreds of thousands of dollars” of Chris Cornell’s royalties from her or that the band’s manager breached his duty to look after her best interests. Peterson’s report will now be sent to the case’s presiding judge, Robert S. Lasnik, who will make the final decision.

Vicky Cornell has been embroiled in an ongoing legal dispute with the band’s remaining members after her husband’s sudden death on May 18, 2017 at the age of 52 while on tour in Detroit. He left his property - including his intellectual and personal property rights - to her for the benefit of their two minor children.

Read the full report at Billboard.com.