SOUNDGARDEN's "Black Hole Sun" Tops Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart Following Solar Eclipse

April 19, 2024, an hour ago

news hard rock rarities soundgarden

SOUNDGARDEN's "Black Hole Sun" Tops Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart Following Solar Eclipse

Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” leads a constellation of sun- and moon-related songs on Billboard’s charts in the wake of the solar eclipse seen across parts of North America April 8, ranking at #1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs tally dated April 20.

The track drew 4.2 million official streams earned (up 34%) and 2.5 million in radio airplay audience (up 19%) and sold 1,000 downloads (up 166%) in the U.S. April 5-11, according to Luminate.

The song becomes Soundgarden’s first #1 on the ranking, which began in 2020. (Older songs are eligible to appear on multimetric Billboard charts if ranking in the top half and with meaningful reasons for their resurgences; “Black Hole Sun” was released in 1994 on the band’s album Superunknown.)

The track also appears at #s 13, 15 and 19 on the Hot Rock Songs, Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs surveys, respectively. It flares 20-4 on Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, marking its best rank since 2017 (following the death of frontman Chris Cornell), and 14-5 on Hard Rock Streaming Songs, its first time in the top five since the list began in 2020.

“Black Hole Sun” was Soundgarden’s first #1 song on any Billboard chart, ruling Mainstream Rock Airplay for seven weeks in 1994.

Find out which other eclipse-adjacent titles charted, at Billboard.



Featured Video

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources