SOUNDGARDEN's "Black Hole Sun" Tops Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart Following Solar Eclipse

Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” leads a constellation of sun- and moon-related songs on Billboard’s charts in the wake of the solar eclipse seen across parts of North America April 8, ranking at #1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs tally dated April 20.

The track drew 4.2 million official streams earned (up 34%) and 2.5 million in radio airplay audience (up 19%) and sold 1,000 downloads (up 166%) in the U.S. April 5-11, according to Luminate.

The song becomes Soundgarden’s first #1 on the ranking, which began in 2020. (Older songs are eligible to appear on multimetric Billboard charts if ranking in the top half and with meaningful reasons for their resurgences; “Black Hole Sun” was released in 1994 on the band’s album Superunknown.)

The track also appears at #s 13, 15 and 19 on the Hot Rock Songs, Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs surveys, respectively. It flares 20-4 on Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, marking its best rank since 2017 (following the death of frontman Chris Cornell), and 14-5 on Hard Rock Streaming Songs, its first time in the top five since the list began in 2020.

“Black Hole Sun” was Soundgarden’s first #1 song on any Billboard chart, ruling Mainstream Rock Airplay for seven weeks in 1994.

Find out which other eclipse-adjacent titles charted, at Billboard.