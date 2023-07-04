SOWULO Release New Single "Full Mōna"; Audio

Dutch pagan folk band, Sowulo, have released a new single. The song, “Full Mōna”, represents the next chapter in the band’s exploration on the moon phases, through which one can cyclical nature of the human psyche and the flow of life. Listen to the song here, and below.

Sowulo comments: “We awake in the darkness of night, to honour the moonlight. Be conscious of the shades of night within yourself. Explore this darkness and you shall find the silver light. Together we awake at the hour of the full moon and we celebrate its beauty.”

The band, fronted by Faber Horbach, also a former performer in Heilung, have just performed at the prestigious Roadburn Festival and are gearing up for shows at Midgardsblot Festival and Castlefest this summer.

Confirmed shows:

August

3-6 - Castlefest - Lisse, Netherlands

17 - Midgardsblot Festival - Borre, Norway

24-27 - Mėnuo Juodaragis Festival - Duburys Island, Lituania

November

18 - Tivoli Vredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands (headline show)

Sowulo is the work of multi-instrumentalist and composer Faber Horbach. Captivated by the cyclical nature of existence and an animistic worldview, Faber is determined to express his spiritual path through his music.

With lyrics in Anglo-Saxon and music created with both historical and contemporary instruments, the creator and listener are challenged to go on an inner journey and to invoke archetypical wisdom from deep within.

Sowulo means ‘Sun' in proto-germanic. Cycles can be found everywhere in Sowulo’s discography. The music follows our relationship with the Sun and tells the story of our inner and outer cycles of day and night, the four seasons, birth and death.

The music of Sowulo is currently streamed over 20 million times on Spotify alone. The most popular track, "Wulfwiga" has reached over 4 million streams within three years.