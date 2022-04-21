SPACE VACATION Releases Official Music Video For “Reign In Hell” From Upcoming Album, White Hot Reflection

San Francisco-founded NWOTHM (New Wave Of Traditional Heavy Metal) band Space Vacation has just released their holier than thou music video for “Reign In Hell”, the first single off their upcoming album White Hot Reflection, which will be released on April 29th. The song is about choosing your own destiny and using the origin of Lucifer as the catalyst for the listener's own choice - to serve in heaven or to reign in hell.

In regard to the music video, Space Vacation drummer Eli Lucas says, “It's not easy to make a video yourself when the goal is to fool people into thinking it was made by someone who knows what they're doing. Luckily, we stumbled across the perfect filming location: an infinite black abyss, conveniently located deep underneath my neighborhood church. It also doesn't hurt to have four of the most sexy, photogenic dudes in town, if not the world.”

Lead singer Scott Shapiro adds, “It’s hard to remain handsome on the decent to hell, but I think we pulled it off. This song is one of our favorites from White Hot Reflection and we hope that makes it out of the void and into every heavy metal loving fan’s home and eventually be that song stuck in their head that distracts them from whatever it is that they don’t want to be doing. Is it better to Reign in Hell? It’s certainly more fun!”

Space Vacation is comprised of bassist Kai Sun, drummer Eli Lucas, guitarist Kiyoshi Morgan, and lead vocalist and guitarist Scott Shapiro. The members of Space Vacation always play with white guitars and bases on stage while wearing white boots as an homage to the late, great Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead.

The cover art and tracklisting for Space Vacation’s fifth studio album, White Hot Reflection, which will be unleashed April 29th on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube can be seen below.

"Reign In Hell"

"Playing With Fire"

"Transcending"

"Iceberg"

"Walk Away"

"Being Evil"

"Middle Ages"

"Burn With Me"

"Don't Say It"

"Win The Night"

"Sleep Tight"

"When Heroes Die"

"Out Of Time"

