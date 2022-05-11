SPADES GT Feat. ANVIL Drummer’s Son To Make Toronto Debut May 28

Spades GT is a crossover punk/thrash band based out of Barrie, Ontario featuring J.D. Pearce (Jack Spades, Frightlight) Dan Horton (Jack Spades), Dan Rodbard (Burning The Day), and Tyler Reiner (Caym)

Originally performing under the name Jack Spades, they have rebranded and picked up Tyler and Dan “O.D” Rodbard for a rhythm section to round out the sonic assault. Currently playing a mix of older material and new tracks which will be released on the debut Spades GT album later this year.

Spades GT will be making their Toronto debut at The Rockpile Nightclub, supporting Anvil on May 28. They will also be co-headlining Northern Vibe and appearing at Spiderfest 2022 this summer.

Follow them on Spotify and Facebook.