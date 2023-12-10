SPECTRAL VOICE Announce Sparagmos Album; “Red Feasts Condensed Into One” Track Streaming

Colorado's Spectral Voice has announced the impending release of their much-anticipated new album, Sparagmos, out February 9, 2024 via Dark Descent Records. Clocking in at over 45 minutes long, Sparagmos features 4 soul-disturbing tracks of abyssal death/doom.

Sparagmos unfolds as a momentous second full-length offering under the banner of Dark Descent Records, marking the culmination of a period devoted to katabatic immersion into the material. The title itself, alluding to the Dionysian rite of being torn limb from limb, sets the stage for a profound exploration of life, death, and the untamed essence within.

"The content of the album oscillates between lamentation and exaltation. An immersive, morbid atmosphere of funereality longs for the liberation of death and mourns the agony of life. Coupled with moments of frenetic madness, grandeur, terror and ecstasy, the point we are trying to get to is the moment in which - through sacrifice - atavistic wildness is unleashed, and the ultimate exaltation of life through death is realized," reflects drummer/vocalist E. Wendler.

Influences drawn from the esoteric realms of death, black, doom metal, dark ambient, and arcane literature converge to shape Spectral Voice's most realized manifestation. Featuring the sonic prowess of M. Kolontyrsky (guitar), P. Riedl (guitar), and J. Barrett (bass) – also of Blood Incantation fame - alongside the drummer/vocalist E. Wendler, Spectral Voice weaves a sonic tapestry with a level of excellence that surpasses even their own formidable standards.

Tracklisting:

“Be Cadaver”

“Red Feasts Condensed Into One”

“Sinew Censer”

“Death’s Knell Rings In Eternity”

“Red Feasts Condensed Into One” video: