SPEKTRA Release "Running Out Of Time" Music Video; Overload Album Out Now
August 6, 2021, 4 minutes ago
Frontiers Music Srl has released the debut album, Overload, from Brazil's Spektra, a new, exciting project by BJ, a stellar vocalist from the modern Brazilian hard rock scene.
Watch a video for "Running Out Of Time" below, and order/save Overload here.
Tracklisting:
"Overload"
"Runnin' Out Of Time"
"Just Because"
"Since I Found You"
"Our Love"
"Breakaway"
"Don't Matter"
"Back Into Light"
"Forsaken"
"Behind Closed Door"
"Lonely Road"
"Runnin' Out Of Time" video:
"Just Because" video:
"Overload" video:
Lineup:
BJ - Vocals
Leo Mancini - Guitars
Edu Cominato - Drums
Henrique Canale - Bass