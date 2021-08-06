SPEKTRA Release "Running Out Of Time" Music Video; Overload Album Out Now

Frontiers Music Srl has released the debut album, Overload, from Brazil's Spektra, a new, exciting project by BJ, a stellar vocalist from the modern Brazilian hard rock scene.

Watch a video for "Running Out Of Time" below, and order/save Overload here.

Tracklisting:

"Overload"

"Runnin' Out Of Time"

"Just Because"

"Since I Found You"

"Our Love"

"Breakaway"

"Don't Matter"

"Back Into Light"

"Forsaken"

"Behind Closed Door"

"Lonely Road"

"Runnin' Out Of Time" video:

"Just Because" video:

"Overload" video:

Lineup:

BJ - Vocals

Leo Mancini - Guitars

Edu Cominato - Drums

Henrique Canale - Bass