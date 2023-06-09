SPIRITUS MORTIS To Release Rarities Collection Spiritism 2008-2017

Spiritus Mortis, the oldest doom metal band still operating in Finland, released their fifth studio album The Great Seal in September 2022, and now announces the next release for October 2023. Albert Witchfinder, the band’s vocalist between 2008 and 2017, has curated a rarities collection titled Spiritism 2008-2017.

The album contains all material the band released outside studio albums during Witchfinder’s nine-year stint in the band, plus previously unreleased live material. The LP version has one live track as bonus, while the CD has four. All material has been remixed from the original tapes and remastered by sound technician Joona Lukala under Witchfinder’s supervision.

Spiritism 2008-2017 contains, in addition to the live material, the seven-inch single When The Wind Howled With A Human Voice, the Spiritus Mortis track from the split with Pale Divine plus all SM material from their split with Fall Of The Idols.

Svart Records will release Spiritism 2008-2017 by Spiritus Mortis on October 13, 2023. The album will be available on CD and vinyl, and there is a Svart webstore exclusive colored variant of the LP, limited to 200.

Preorder at svartrecords.com.

Tracklisting:

“When The Wind Howled With A Human Voice”

“Waiting For The Sun”

“Black Night”

“Sunrise”

“The Ceremony Of The Stifling Air”

“Rise From Hell”