SPOTLIGHTS To Release Alchemy For The Dead Album In April; "Algorithmic" Lyric Video Posted

Spotlights, the hypnotic trio featuring married couple Mario and Sarah Quintero with Chris Enriquez, will release their new album, Alchemy For The Dead, on April 28 via Ipecac Recordings.

The album, written and recorded following the band’s move to Pittsburgh, finds the trio once again balancing the tightrope of light and dark, toying with sonic texture.

Mario Quintero shares the band’s mindset while writing and recording Alchemy For The Dead: “Our focus when making this record was to not repeat ourselves. I think we achieved our goal. Though we’re proud of all our releases, making just another ‘Spotlights’ album wasn’t an option. Pushing our own boundaries while creating something cathartic, yet strangely suffocating, with new sounds and textures as well as more personal and self-reflective themes, this album feels like a new fork in the path for us. Hopefully the listeners will follow.”

A preview of the nine-song collection arrives today with the release of the Oleg Rooz- created lyric video for “Algorithmic” (see below). “For me, the song has a religious theme to it,” Mario adds. “It touches on the story of resurrection and afterlife in this one narrative, while wondering, does any of it really matter?” That narrative, one of death, the resistance and acceptance to one of life’s most secretive aspects, is a lyrical theme throughout Alchemy For The Dead.

Album pre-orders, which include two 2LP vinyl variants: a standard black version and a limited-edition gold edition available exclusively via Ipecac.com and on the band’s upcoming Alchemy For The Dead tour, can be found here. Vinyl is slated for an August 4 release.

Alchemy For The Dead tracklisting:

"Beyond The Broken Sky"

"The Alchemist"

"Sunset Burial"

"Algorithmic"

"False Gods"

"Repeat The Silence"

"Ballad In The Mirror"

"Crawling Toward The Light"

"Alchemy For The Dead"

"Algorithmic" lyric video:

Spotlights is:

Mario Quintero (guitar, vocals, keys)

Sarah Quintero (bass, vocals)

Chris Enriquez (drums)

(Photo - John Pope)